Blac Chyna Denies She Willingly Accepted $100,000 'Kill Fee' After Rob & Chyna Was Canceled

Olivia Jakiel
·3 min read
Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Blac Chyna testified for the third day in a row in the ongoing trial between her and the Kardashian-Jenner family.

During her appearance in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, Chyna — born Angela White — offered new details about an alleged "kill fee" she accepted after her E! reality show, Rob & Chyna, was canceled.

While being questioned by Kardashian-Jenner attorney Michael Rhodes, Chyna was asked about a talent agreement she signed and the "kill fee" she received. The lawyer also inquired about an extension of her E! contract through August 2017, which allowed the network to decide if they wanted to renew her and Rob Kardashian's show.

According to Rhodes, Chyna, 33, was paid a $100,000 kill fee for the show and an additional $370,000 to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Though Chyna admitted to accepting the $100,000, she said she thought the money was for filming, not because Rob & Chyna was canceled.

"Why would I sign a kill fee for my number one show?" she asked, before claiming her attorney left her out of contract negotiations and that the show was still filming.

blac-chyna5.jpg
blac-chyna5.jpg

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

RELATED: Kardashians Appear in Court for Jury Selection in the Family's Case Against Blac Chyna

Chyna's legal battle with the Kardashian-Jenner family began in 2017. After her on-off relationship with Rob, 35, ended, Chyna claimed the Kardashians were responsible for influencing the cancellation of her Keeping Up with Kardashians spinoff.

The parents of 5-year-old daughter Dream starred in the series for one season. At the time, a spokesperson for the network told Variety that Rob & Chyna had "not been in production for several months and the series is not currently on the E! schedule."

Earlier in the week, Rhodes argued in court that Chyna "wanted" the Kardashian name and "would say or do anything to be part of this family."

Rhodes also claimed Rob and Chyna got into a major fight on the day the second season of Rob & Chyna was announced, more than five years ago. Rhodes' alleged that Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, had to break up a "screaming and yelling" argument between the two by physically getting between them at Kylie Jenner's house.

RELATED VIDEO: Kardashians Appear in Court for Jury Selection in the Family's Case Against Blac Chyna

Additionally, Rhodes claimed that Rob & Chyna was never picked up for a second season because the relationship between the pair was "off the rails."

"This relationship was fraught with problems and the network was very worried," Rhodes said, adding that the Kardashian family was also concerned. "They were acting against their own financial interest to protect someone they loved."

RELATED: Blac Chyna Says She Was 'Being Funny' When She Once Held Unloaded Gun Around Rob Kardashian: Trial

Rhodes maintained that Rob & Chyna was canceled by E! because the couple called off their engagement and split for good in February 2017. However, Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, continued to counter that Kris and her daughters "set out to have Rob & Chyna canceled" even though Rob "wanted it to keep going."

Despite Rob's wishes, Ciani claimed the Kardashian-Jenners moved ahead to get the show off E!, which Keeping Up with the Kardashians also aired on.

Because of the show's cancellation, Ciani argued that Chyna lost out on the potential to earn millions of dollars from related appearances and social media posts.

