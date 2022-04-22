Blac Chyna denies knowingly accepting $100,000 (£77,000) ‘kill fee’ after Rob & Chyna was axed

Blac Chyna testified in Los Angeles Superior Court Thursday (21 April) that she never willingly accepted a $100,000 (£77,000) “kill fee” after the cancellation of her E! show Rob & Chyna.

Chyna took the stand for a third consecutive day in her $100m (£77m) lawsuit against members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The model and reality star alleges that the family conspired with executives at the TV network E! to pull the plug on Rob & Chyna, which she starred in with her former boyfriend, Rob Kardashian.

Kardashian-Jenner attorney Michael Rhodes questioned Chyna about a “kill fee” she received for ending the show, and an additional $370,000 (£287,000) payment to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

While Chyna, whose full name is Angela Renée White, admitted to accepting the $100,000 fee, she said she believed it was payment for filming, not ending the show.

“Why would I sign a kill fee for my number one show?” she asked, according to People, claiming that her attorney left her out of contract negotiations and that the show was still filming at the time.

Also during the trial yesterday, Kris Jenner alleged that Chyna made death threats against Kylie Jenner. The Kardashian matriarch said she heard about the threat from Kylie and her now ex-boyfriend Tyga about the threats, but decided to keep the incident “internal between the family”.

In this courtroom artist sketch, Blac Chyna sits in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, 19 April (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

As well as having five-year-old daughter Dream with Kris’s son Rob, Chyna shares nine-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga.

Chyna first filed her defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner clan in 2017. The model began dating Rob in January 2016 and the pair were engaged that April.

Shortly afterwards, camera crews started filming the couple for their series Rob & Chyna – a spinoff from the hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians – which centred on the pair as they welcomed their first child. Midway through filming for the second season, they split up and the series was suspended.

Read more about the lawsuit here.