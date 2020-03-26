Blac Chyna Claims Daughter Dream Suffered 2 Burns Under Rob Kardashian’s Nanny’s Care

Blac Chyna is claiming that her daughter Dream suffered multiple burns while in Rob Kardashian‘s custody. The alleged incidents took place when the 3-year-old was being cared for by a nanny, with whom Kardashian is now parting ways.

In a lengthy statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, Chyna’s attorney alleged that Dream suffered burns on her legs on two separate occasions — in February and March — while at her father’s home.

“In late February, Dream returned to Chyna’s home after visiting her father, Rob Kardashian, with a first degree burn on her leg. Rob admitted that Dream had received the severe burn at his home and promised it would never happen again. Chyna immediately sought out and obtained appropriate medical treatment for Dream’s burn,” the statement begins.

Chyna (née Angela Renée White) claims in the statement that on Saturday, Dream returned home after visiting Kardashian, 33, with yet another burn “very near the first burn on her leg.”

“When Chyna reached out to Rob to find out what had happened to their daughter, Rob initially lied to Chyna and denied that Dream’s second burn happened at his home,” Chyna’s attorney says.

“Rob then changed his story and had his nanny send a text message admitting that Dream received the second burn at Rob’s house from a hot lightbulb,” the statement continues. “Chyna again sought medical care for Dream and learned that the most recent burn on her leg was a second degree burn.”

Currently, Chyna, 31, who is also mom to 7-year-old son King Cairo (with ex Tyga), is in a custody battle with Kardashian. As a result of the alleged incidents, Chyna says she requested that police investigate “the circumstances surrounding Dream’s second-degree burn.”

“To protect her daughter’s physical and emotional well-being, Chyna contacted Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the police to request an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dream’s second-degree burn. Any responsible parent would do the same,” the statement continues.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty; Inset: Rob Kardashian/Twitter Dream Kardashian (inset), Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

“Chyna has since learned that the nanny who was allegedly watching Dream when she was burned both times will no longer work for Rob,” the statement reads.

Chyna is now requesting the right to approve Kardashian’s next nanny.

“While that development is a good start, Chyna will do everything within her power to ensure Dream’s safety during her visitations with her father,” her attorney says in the statement. “At a minimum, this will include Chyna’s approval of Rob’s new nanny. Chyna still wants her daughter to be allowed visitations with her father.”

“However, she also of course wants to ensure that Dream is never burned again (or injured by other neglectful conduct) while visiting her father,” the statement says. “It is very important for the American public to know that our brave law enforcement and DCFS personnel are still working to protect children during the coronavirus pandemic.”

In response to Chyna’s claims, Kardashian’s attorney, Marty Singer, issued the following statement to PEOPLE, in which the alleged incidents were further explained.

“First and foremost, the health, safety and well-being of Dream is and has always been Rob’s top priority. Rob’s current nanny of the last two years has a high risk pregnancy and in the process of leaving his employment at will. Unfortunately Dream has had two accidents in the last month while with this nanny,” the statement from Singer begins.

“Rob treated Dream appropriately and Chyna was informed. Following an investigation by the DCFS and the police, in which Rob fully cooperated, he has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of any safety issues in his home,” the statement reads.

“It should be noted that on multiple occasions third parties have called on DCFS to visit Chyna’s home for treatment of Dream and within the last month, Dream has arrived to Rob from Chyna with many unexplained injuries including rashes, cuts, bruises and a dislocated arm,” the statement alleges. “Just this past Saturday while Chyna was claiming that she was so concerned about Dream’s safety, Chyna posted a video on Instagram depicting 3-year-old Dream on her 7-year-old brother’s back while he was jumping on a trampoline.” (PEOPLE is out to Chyna’s attorney for comment about Dream’s injury allegations.)

The statement from Kardashian’s attorney continues, “It is unfortunate that Chyna feels the need to publicly miscommunicate the situation and has once again wasted valuable public resources by calling first responders in a desperate attempt to smear Rob’s name in response to his ongoing lawsuit against her for full custody of their daughter.”

“In his ongoing lawsuit for full custody of Dream, Rob has had grave concerns about his daughter’s safety in Chyna’s care, and is grateful for the brave witnesses who have come forward to testify regarding the danger which Chyna presents their daughter in her home. His motion was set to be heard yesterday March 24 but will be moved due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He eagerly awaits the opportunity to present the available evidence at the earliest opportunity,” the statement from Singer concludes. “Neither Rob or Chyna have visitation as both parties have joint legal and physical custody as they have since 2017.”

The former couple, who split in February 2017, agreed to joint custody in September 2017 following a whirlwind romance and failed engagement that culminated with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.

Last month, Kardashian’s request to have Chyna stripped of primary custody of Dream was denied. Kardashian had reportedly filed for primary custody of Dream in January, claiming in a sealed court filing that Chyna is “out of control.”

However, a Los Angeles judge rejected Kardashian’s ex parte emergency motion, according to court documents obtained The Blast, meaning that the court did not find an emergency issue with Chyna and the situation.