Blac Chyna to Appeal Kardashian-Jenner Lawsuit Verdict, Lawyer Says

Kelly Wynne
·2 min read
Kris Jenner attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images); Blac Chyna attends "The Real Blac Chyna" Atlanta premiere screening at Regal Cinemas Atlantic Station Stadium 16 on July 14, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images); Rob Kardashian attends the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Blac Chyna will appeal the verdict in her defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenner family, her lawyer said.

The news comes after The Kardashians family members were cleared of all the key questions in court on Monday. No monetary damages were awarded to Chyna.

"The jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian," Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani said to The Associated Press. She added that "the jury found that all four defendants had intentionally interfered with her contract with the E! Network."

In response, she said she and client Chyna, 33, "will appeal on the remaining questions."

Kim Kardashian was dropped from the lawsuit by a judge earlier in the trial, but sisters Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner were named in the defamation suit. Chyna attempted to prove that the Kardashian-Jenner family had purposely interfered to cause the cancellation of her E! Show Rob & Chyna — which aired while she was engaged to brother Rob Kardashian.

In this courtroom artist sketch, former reality television star Blac Chyna sits in court in Los Angeles
In this courtroom artist sketch, former reality television star Blac Chyna sits in court in Los Angeles

Bill Robles/AP/Shutterstock

In a statement on Twitter in April, Chyna explained her thoughts behind the court case. "When they got my No. 1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS," she wrote.

"I'm taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that 'what's right is right, what's wrong is wrong,'" she continued. "And what they did was so wrong. I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done."

In a conversation with Variety at the Met Gala on Monday night, Kris explained her feelings around the end of the legal battle.

"I'm just happy it's over," she said, adding that prayer helped her through it.

"I live in my faith," Jenner said. "And just hope that that's enough, and yeah. I'm glad it's over, and I'm glad it's over for the girls."

