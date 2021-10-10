BKFC Fight Night Montana results: Joe Riggs knocks out Melvin Guillard in 59 seconds

Two grizzled mixed martial arts veterans met to cap off BKFC’s event in Billings, Mont., on Saturday evening.

Former UFC competitors Joe Riggs and Melvin Guillard took off the gloves to bare knuckle box at 185 pounds in the main event of Saturday’s BKFC Fight Night Montana.

The event took place at the MetraPark Arena in Billings, Mont., and aired on the FITE and the BKTV app.

The main event didn’t last very long.

Guillard got the action started by offering a few punches, but Riggs decided to just defend the first few strikes instead of returning fire. Perhaps just getting a read on his opponent in the opening seconds, Riggs let the action come to him, until he decided it was time to strike.

When Riggs threw, he landed flush and dropped Guillard. Riggs gave a little push to Guillard on the way down, resulting in Guillard slumping over the bottom rope. Guillard did not return to his feet, and the fight was over by knockout just 59 seconds into the contest.

“I just want the belt,” Riggs said during his post fight interview. “I don’t care what weight, I want that f*cking belt.”

This was the fifth BKFC fight for Riggs, who improves to 3-1-1 with the promotion, with his eyes set on a title shot. On the other end, Guillard falls to 0-4 under the BKFC banner.

In the co-main event, Invicta veteran and former BKFC champ Christine Ferea competed against Calista Silgado.

Ferea beat her opponent to the punch all night long, eventually finding the knockout punch in the third round to notch her second stoppage in a row. At the conclusion of the bout, Ferera called out Bec Rawlings during her post-fight interview.

Story continues

The full results of the event are as follows:

Joe Riggs def. Melvin Guillard knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:59

Christine Ferea def. Calista Silgado via knockout (punches) – Round 3, 1:34

Lloyd Mix def. Brett Fields via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:14

Leo Bercier def. Luis Villasenor via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:26

Tom Shoaff def. Josh Wright via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:25

Bryant Acheson def. Josh Watson via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:30

Jade Masson-Wong def. Crystal Pittman via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 3, 0:21

Dallas Davison def. JorDan Christensen via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 2, 2:00

James Dennis Sawyer Depee def. James Dennis via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:01

Kai Stewart def. Darrick Gates via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:24

List