BKFC 6: Artem Lobov vs. Paulie Malignaggi Full Recap (Bare Knuckle Fighting video)

BKFC 6 Artem Lobov vs Paulie Malignaggi recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MMAWeekly: The Low Down's Jake Hattan recaps Artem Lobov vs. Paulie Malignaggi from their headliner at Saturday's Bare Knuckle FC 6 in Florida. (Music provided by https://www.bensound.com/)

There were weeks of venom being spewed between Lobov and Malignaggi leading up to the fight. Much of that stemmed from Malignaggi's disastrous sparring gig with Lobov's teammate Conor McGregor when the Irishman was preparing for his blockbuster bout with Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

TRENDING > Bellator London fight highlights: Rafael Lovato Jr. captures championship gold (video)

But just how much of that venom carried over into the fireworks we were promised in the ring? How did Lobov's power punching and mixed martial arts skill match up with Malignaggi's boxing savvy in a sport that is largely based on the Marquess of Queensberry Rules, albeit with a few twists and turns thrown in?

FIGHT REVIEW > Artem Lobov defeats Paulie Malignaggi at BKFC 6

Full BKFC 6: Artem Lobov vs. Paulie Malignaggi fight highlights video

(Video courtesy of Evan Zentar/BKFC)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)