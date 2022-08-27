  • Oops!
BKFC 28 faceoffs get weird: Christine Ferea shoves Taylor Starling; fighter tells opponent, ‘I’m gonna f*ck your dog’

Nolan King, The Blue Corner
·2 min read
Things got a little bit weird Friday at the BKFC 28 ceremonial faceoffs.

Yes, I know oftentimes BKFC and weird go hand-in-hand. Shock factor is a cheap-yet-successful method of attracting eyeballs. Usually for BKFC, it’s the name recognition of former UFC fighters that brings in the most attention.

The next step down is presenting unique, unknown individuals who sometimes look like a decked-out “create a character” from a video game.

But Friday, the next layer down was revealed: trash talk so vilely cringe that it has you second-guessing if you heard the person correctly.

I’m not talking about the main event shove (see above) between Christine Ferea and Taylor Starling, no – although that’s a solid way to sell a fight, ladies. Well done.

I’m talking about the preliminary card bout, in which one fighter (Antonio Soto III) told his opponent (Joshua Morales), ‘After I know you out, I’m gonna f*ck your dog.’

I’m not sure if it was the desired effect to self-own, but that seems pretty self-deprecating to me. What I do know, is that I think combat sports trash talk just hit an all-time low. Especially seeing as the dog was within listening distance!

Don’t believe me? Check out the clip below for yourself.

P.S. I have to say, the panning onto the dog was hilarious – like something out of “The Office,” as one commenter pointed out. There’s no way that good boy didn’t understand what his owner’s opponent said. They know more than they let on. You know that, right?

BKFC 28 takes place Saturday at Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M. and streams on FITE.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

