BJP's Nizamabad MP warns Owaisi brothers, says will 'muzzle' them once his party comes to power in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26 (ANI): BJP's Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind threatened the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin with severe consequences once his party comes to power in Telangana.

"Sun Akbaruddin, ek baar BJP ka government Telangana me aane de tereko, tere bhai, AIMIM party ko mere joote ke niche lagata hoon. Ek baar BJP ka government aane de tera zindagi mere joote ke niche guzeraga (Let BJP government come to power in Telangana, I will muzzle you [Akbaruddin], your brother [Asaduddin Oawisi] and AIMIM party and keep you under my toes. And you will serve me for your entire life," he said here while campaigning for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

The GHMC elections will be held on December 1 and results will be declared on December 4.

Ahead of Hyderabad civic polls campaigning has heated up in the city with several BJP leaders, including Union Minister Smriti Irani and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya, alleging that AIMIM and TRS are working in tandem to give illegal immigrants a place in the state's voters list.

While rejecting the BJP's charge, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has challenged BJP to show names of 1,000 Rohingyas in the electoral list and alleged that the ruling party at the Centre claims that there are at least 30,000-40,000 Rohingyas on the electoral rolls. (ANI)