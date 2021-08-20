BJP's Amit Malviya blames TMC for post-poll violence in Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee will be held accountable

BJP IT Cell chief and the party's West Bengal in-charge Amit Malviya. [File Photo/ANI]

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Accusing the Trinamool Congress of "sponsoring" the post-poll violence through the police in West Bengal, BJP IT Cell chief and the state party co-incharge Amit Malviya on Thursday said that those responsible for the violence shall be punished by law soon and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shall also be held accountable for the same.

Speaking to reporters here, Malviya said, "The people of TMC who are responsible for the post-poll violence will be punished by the law and Mamata Banerjee, who is the Chief Minister as well as the Home Minister of West Bengal, will also be held accountable. The whole police administration is in the favour of the state government. The police administration is carrying out incidents of violence with the help of the people of their party."

Malviya stated that "violence politics" by Trinamool Congress in Bengal is not new, alleging that many BJP workers have lost their lives due to violence in Bengal.

"There has been a sharp increase in incidents of violence after the results. The incidents of rapes have become common. Houses of people were demolished, lakhs of people were forced to leave Bengal and take refuge in other states," he said.

The BJP leader said that in the last few days, due to lack of hearing, many women went to the Supreme Court with their petitions. In such a situation, the Calcutta High Court directed the National Human Rights Commission to take stock of the situation in Bengal, he said.

"There is no hearing of the people who were victims of crimes. In such a situation, the Calcutta High Court ordered to hand over all the rape and murder cases to the CBI which will also monitor the investigation into the cases of post-poll violence," Malviya said.

"We hope that the facts will come out in the coming days, and the people of TMC who are responsible for this shall be punished by law and Mamata Banerjee too shall be held accountable," he added.

Malviya's remarks came after the Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal and stated that Constitutional obligations of the state do not get vested in the Election Commission during the process of elections.

"Civil or police administration is under the control of the Election Commission during the process of elections only to ensure free and fair elections. That does not mean that the police stop discharging its normal duties to control law and order," the High court said about the ECI's role.

The High Court observed that arguments run contrary to the stand of the State where it claimed that number of FIRs were registered up to May 03, 2021, for post-poll violence and otherwise also for normal crime in the state the police was duty-bound to maintain law and order and register FIRs and not the Election Commission.

"The State cannot be allowed to blow hot and cold at the same breath. There is nothing placed on record by the state that even normal law and order, and registration of criminal cases come within the purview of EC," High Court ruled. (ANI)