BJP works for the poor, downtrodden, oppressed: JP Nadda

BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda (Photo/Twitter/JPNadda)

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda said the party is promoting the welfare of the backward classes and working towards making the dreams of social reformer BR Ambedkar come true.

Addressing the National Working Committee meeting of BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha through video conferencing, he said, "It was the dream of Babasaheb Ambedkar to give respect and equal rights to the poor, backward, downtrodden and tribals. We are working tirelessly to make their dreams come true."

"From the very beginning, I have believed that the development of the country is not possible unless the contribution of all sections of the society is accommodated in it. BJP has worked for the development of the poor, downtrodden and oppressed," he said.

Nadda, in his address, said Babasaheb wanted that the Dalits who were left in Pakistan at the time of the partition of the country should come to India, but the Congress-led governments did not take any steps for their rehabilitation.

"It is the Modi government that implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act. The SC community has benefited a lot from this law. Under this, a large number of citizens belonging to the Dalit community were given citizenship," he said.

Nadda said the new domicile policy in Jammu and Kashmir will provide all the deprived communities their rights, especially the refugees and scheduled caste workers.

Nadda said that for the first time, on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UNO celebrated the 125th birth anniversary of Babasaheb. "Commemorative coins of Rs 125 and Rs 10 were issued on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar," he said. (ANI)