BJP workers protest demanding reopening of weekly market in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the national capital hold protest on Wednesday, demanding the re-opening of weekly markets.

Weekly markets in the city were closed since March 25 due to coronavirus induced lockdown. Earlier, the Delhi government allowed the opening of the market on a trial basis till August 30.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 3,390 new COVID-19 positive cases and 41 deaths. According to the Delhi government bulletin, the total count of coronavirus cases in Delhi has gone up to 2,79,715, including 26,908 active cases, 2,47,446 recoveries/discharges/migration, and 5,361 deaths. (ANI)

