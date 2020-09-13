BJP Worker Found Hanging in Bengal's Hooghly, Party Workers Accuse TMC of Involvement

An active Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was found hanging from a tree near his house in the Goghat area of Hooghly district, West Bengal on Saturday night.

The worker was identified as 54-year-old Ganesh Roy. A team of policemen rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem examination as soon as the locals informed them.

Claiming that the worker was killed by TMC party members, Arambagh BJP President, Biman Ghosh said, “he was an active worker of the BJP at Khanahati and a farmer by profession. We suspect that he was murdered and he was hanged to mislead the police. We demand a high-level inquiry into the matter.” Unfortunately, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has completely failed in maintaining law and order situation in Bengal and now we have planned a protest meet in the district, Ghosh added.

Meanwhile, Roy’s family members claimed that on Saturday around 4 pm he left home and didn’t come back till 10 pm. Following which they alerted the local villagers and one of them found him hanging from a tree.

Condemning the incident, Bengali Member of Parliament for Hooghly district, Locket Chatterjee tweeted, “Ganesh Roy, BJP worker from Goghat, Arambagh was found hanged to death. This brutality needs to stop. Where are the champions of democracy and why are they silent on these never-ending killings of BJP workers in West Bengal?”

This is third such incident in the past three months in West Bengal. On July 13, BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray from Hemtabad in North Dinajpur district was found hanging in front of a shop near his house. Then on July 29, a BJP worker named Purnachandra Das was found hanging in Bengal’s East Midnapore district. In all the cases – TMC rubbished allegations leveled by the BJP claiming their party members’ involvement.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)