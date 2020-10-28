BJP women's wing greets Goa government decision to provide 3 kgs Onion at subsidized rate

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the Goa Government to provide three kilograms of onion at a subsidized rate of Rs 32 per kg to each ration cardholder in the state.

BJP Mahila Morcha President Dr. Sheetal Naik also welcomed decision of the Chief Minister to waive the required life certificate for Griha Adhar and DSSY beneficiaries in the State of Goa for the current year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The women's wing of the party congratulates Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant in taking this decision in the interest of the poor sections of the Society.

Naik further said that the BJP always stood with downtrodden sections of the society under the principle of Antyodaya'. (ANI)