BJP will win upcoming by-polls in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 20 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that BJP will win the upcoming by-elections from all five seats.

"We will win the upcoming by-elections from all five seats," said N Biren Singh.

Earlier on Monday, he had attended a public meeting held at Lilong Chinkham Makha under Lilong Assembly constituency.

"Attended a Public Meeting held at Lilong Chinkham Makha under Lilong AC, which is going to the polls on November 7, in support of Ex MLA Abdul Nasir," Singh said in a tweet.

He also had interaction with BJP workers of Oinam Sawombung in Lilong on various development issues of the area. (ANI)