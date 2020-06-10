BJP vs AAP over COVID, George Floyd laid to rest and more: A round-up of the top stories

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Follow live updates on COVID-19 here.

Medical professionals wearing PPE coveralls seen outside the COVID-19 ward at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (Photo by Biplov Bhuyan/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Delhi govt lying since day 1: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir slams CM Kejriwal

The former Indian cricketer criticised the AAP-led government for the rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital. Read More

3 of 22 Gujarat Congress MLAs slip out of resort: Report

The MLAs were kept in a resort at Abu Road, Rajasthan ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for June 19. Read More

US and Russia to resume nuclear talks, but China casts cloud

The United States and Russia each had more than 6,000 nuclear warheads in 2019, while China had 290, according to the Washington-based Arms Control Association. Read More

Nepal renews call for talks with India as row over map deepens

Their foreign minister said that the country was still waiting for a response from India on holding talks to resolve a border dispute that has strained relations between the South Asian neighbors. Read More

Sanjita Chanu cleared of doping charge by IWF

Chanu said the IWF has robbed her of the chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics due to its callous attitude and it must issue an apology and compensate her for causing her mental harassment. Read More

George Floyd laid to rest after funeral service in Houston

Floyd's death has sparked nationwide violent protests with some protesters resorting to looting and rioting across the country, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Read More

WHO, experts keep varying stance on masks, virus advice

The confusion and mixed messages only makes controlling the pandemic that much more difficult, experts say. Read More

Emirates lays off pilots, cabin crew, plans thousands more job cuts: Sources

Aviation is one of the industries worst hit by the outbreak, with airlines forced to lay off staff and seek government bailouts. Read More

Holder welcomes 'huge step for cricket' as West Indies arrive in England

The Windies have arrived in Manchester ahead of the planned behind-closed-doors Test series, which will start in Southampton on July 8. Read More