BJP victory in UP block chief polls result of people's faith in Adityanath govt policies: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh's block president polls is a result of public's faith in welfare policies of the state government led by Yogi Adityanath under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further congratulated the Chief Minister, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and other party workers for their hard work.

"The grand victory of BJP in Uttar Pradesh block chief elections is a result of public's faith in the welfare policies of the Yogi government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this victory, I congratulate Yogi Adityanath, Swatantra Dev Singh and other hardworking workers of the party," he tweeted in Hindi.

Voting for block panchayat chief polls commenced across Uttar Pradesh from 11 am on Saturday and conclude by 3 pm. (ANI)