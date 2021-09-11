BJP turned CM post into game of musical chairs: Jaiveer Shergill on Vijay Rupani's resignation

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Resignation of Vijay Rupani as the Gujarat Chief Minister is a result of chaos and confusion in the party, claimed Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill.

With the resignation of three chief ministers of BJP-ruled states in three months, Shergill said the ruling party has turned the position of Chief Minister into "musical chairs".

"The reason for Vijay Rupani's resignation is simple--2Cs. Chaos and confusion define BJP's governance formula. They did this first in Uttarakhand, then Karnataka, and now Gujarat," he said.

Rupani's resignation came in close succession with former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned from his post on July 2, and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who stepped down from the position on July 26 this year.

Claiming that BJP is "regularly rotating Chief Ministers," the Congress leader said, "BJP has turned position of Chief Minister into a game of musical chairs. The regular rotation of Chief Ministers is living proof that BJP has utterly failed in performing its duties."

"BJP must realise that changing the nameplate of Chief Minister will not clean the slate of its sins," he added.

Rupani met state Governor Acharya Devvrat earlier today and submitted his resignation as Chief Minister. His resignation comes more than a year before the assembly elections in the state.

Rupani had replaced Anandiben Patel as Gujarat Chief Minister in August 2016. He is MLA from Rajkot West seat in Gujarat.

BJP had won 99 seats and Congress 77 in the last assembly polls. (ANI)