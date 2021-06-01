BJP takes feedback in Uttar Pradesh to improve image of state government ahead of 2022 assembly polls

Representative Image

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): With Uttar Pradesh slated to go the polls next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to strengthen the party in the state by seeking feedback from its leaders in the wake of outcome of panchayat polls and the murmurs from some sections over handling of COVID-19 situation.

The party has also decided to prepare a strategy based on feedback received from its state leaders and ministers in Yogi Adityanath government, strengthen the image of the state government and to resolve the issues in the state.

As part of these efforts also aimed at improving the coordination between the party and the government, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh is in Lucknow for the past two days and is holding one-on-one meetings with some of the ministers and leaders in the poll-bound state. Santhosh is accompanied by party's UP in charge Radha Mohan Singh.

Sources in the party said it is "a damage control exercise" in the wake of disgruntlement in some leaders in the party unit.

"There are a few who have spoken out against the lack of coordinated efforts to battle the COVID-19 situation. This issue too has been flagged in these meetings," a source said.

Another senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity said "there is anger in people".

"It may or may not be because of the government's fault. But the way COVID situation was handled has left many angry. There is need to begin the image building exercise soon," he said.

The handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, works undertaken by departments, not so favourable results in recently held panchayat polls, coordination between government and party are a few of the topics that were discussed in the meetings. The meetings are a departure from meetings in the past where issues were discussed collectively with the leaders.

"In very short interactions with Santhosh ji, issues including lack of support to BJP legislators by bureaucrats and the relation with the government were discussed. Feedback has been given," said a senior BJP leader.

Party sources said feedback collated in these one-on-one meetings will be compiled and shared with top leadership in the Centre before working out a solution to strengthen the organisation which is essential to the party's victory in 2022 assembly polls.

"The feedback concerns government functioning, COVID assistance or lack of it, inadequate coordination between BJP leaders and government, panchayat polls and what can be done to overcome all this. It will be analysed to find a solution in time," the BJP leader said.

UP is scheduled to go to assembly polls in 2022. The party had stormed to power in 2017 polls securing 312 seats of 384 it contested. (ANI)