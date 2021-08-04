BJP should stand by its argument of 'disruption protects democracy':Kharge on PM Modi's remarks

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaking to ANI in Delhi on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition for disrupting the proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday hit out at the PM stating that the BJP should stand by its earlier argument of 'disruption protects democracy' referring to the disruptions made by the BJP during UPA's tenure.

He further alleged that during Manmohan Singh-led UPA's tenure, senior BJP leaders used to give an argument that 'disruption protects democracy,'

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "What moral authority do you (PM) have to say that Opposition is disturbing Parliament? When they (Congress) were in power, almost 2 sessions were washed out, their big leaders had said disruption protects democracy."

Kharge stated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to unite all political parties in the interest of the country's liberty, Constitution and democracy, further asserting that the Opposition wants to have a discussion on various issues including the Pegasus report.

"Rahul Gandhi is committed to the problems of the poor. He's trying to get all political parties together. He requested them to forget regional politics in the interest of our liberty, Constitution and democracy. We want to have a discussion on Pegasus and other issues," added Kharge.

Kharge's remarks came a day after PM Modi on Tuesday slammed the Opposition for "disrupting" the Parliament session.

Speaking at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, the PM accused the Opposition of not allowing Parliament to run smoothly.

Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned repeatedly today amid ruckus by Opposition members over several key issues.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called a breakfast meeting to discuss the strategy to take on the BJP-led government in the remaining part of the monsoon session of parliament on issues being raised by opposition including alleged surveillance through Pegasus spyware.

Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated adjournments during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the Opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19. (ANI)