BJP Pushed ‘Murder’ Narrative in Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Study

A study published by social media researchers has found that the discussion around the death of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput changed from suicide to “murder and conspiracy” after the first month.

The paper, authored by researchers Joyojeet Pal, Syeda Zainab Akbar, Ankur Sharma, Himani Negi and Anmol Panda, has tracked YouTube pages of news channels, hashtags and tweets from politicians, influencers, journalists, and media houses, and shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) affiliated members in their tweets used words like ‘murder’ over suicide more than other parties.

The study was conducted of posts from 14 June, the day of his death, to 12 September 2020. Tweets by over 2,000 journalists and media houses and 7,818 politicians were studied and 7,171 YouTube videos were analysed.

The Politics of SSR Case

The study found that 7,818 BJP and INC politicians put out 1,03,125 tweets about the case. Unlike the INC, BJP’s tweets used the word “murder” instead of “suicide” to describe the actor's death.

The study found that politicians extensively used the name of Rhea Chakraborty in their tweets, followed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Republic media network’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and actor Kangana Ranaut.

The coalition government of Maharashtra and Mumbai Police were targeted by the BJP with hashtags like #ShameOnMumbaiPolice, #UddhavResignOrCBI4SSR and #ShameOnMahaGovt.

Those supporting the Maharashtra government started using hashtags like #WeTrustMumbaiPolice and #WeStandWithMumbaiPolice.

Media Coverage

The study took into consideration the tweets of 1,930 journalists and 239 media houses. The study observed how journalists were complicit in pushing an agenda against Rhea. Both individual and media houses pushed for a CBI investigation with hashtags like #CBIMustForSushant and #CBIForSSR.