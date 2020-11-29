BJP only knows 'jumla' and 'hamla': KTR on last day of GHMC campaign

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao. (File Photo)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party on the last day of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election campaign saying that the BJP only knew two things: 'jumla' (fake promises) and 'hamla' (attack).

Speaking at campaign rallies at Goshamahal, Sanath Nagar, and Secunderabad constituencies, Rao also asked what the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance had done for the city in the last six years.

"Tell me what NDA did to Hyderabad in the last six years? Who brought the prestigious Apple, Amazon, and other major IT companies to Hyderabad? It is the BJP government which cancelled the ITIR project sanctioned by the UPA government for Hyderabad and acted against the hopes of youth in Telangana. BJP knows only two things, first is jumla and second is hamla," Rao said.

"Union Minister Amit Shah is saying ours is Nizam culture. Mahatma Gandhi, who is from your own Gujarat in 1920 said Hyderabad culture is Ganga-Jamuna 'tehzeeb' and people coexist here peacefully and the city stands as an example to India," he added.

Commenting on Shah's statement that no communal riots took place in the county, the TRS leader reminded the Home Minister that communal clashes took place in Delhi during US President Donald Trump's visit right under the centre's police jurisdiction, and that news was published in the New York Times, Washington Post, damaging the image of Delhi.

With the visit of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for campaigning in the elections, KTR mentioned the recent gang-rape in Hathras asking, "You know right what will happen in Telangana when crimes happen against women?"

He further said, "Hyderabad has been peaceful for the past six years. There has not been a single incident of communal tension. Today, they only want to divide people in the name of religion. I urge you all not to support such parties."

Rao also reacted strongly to the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay's "surgical strike" comment saying, "Do surgical strikes on poverty, corruption and on those who commit crimes against women, not on Hyderabad. Today, for a few votes and seats they are spoiling the peace and harmony of Hyderabad."

He further said that the BJP government was on a selling spree, and if given the chance, they would sell GHMC too.

The party president further went on to highlight the achievement of the presidents, calling Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao a "futuristic leader" for expanding the Keshavpuram reservoir which would ensure drinking water in Hyderabad for the next several years.

He further mentioned the Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kit, Annapurna Canteen, Basthi Dawakhana, Ambedkar Overseas scholarships, Jyothirao Phule scholarship, among many others, adding that the TRS government would resume Rs 10,000 financial assistance from December 7 onwards.

The GHMC elections are set to take place on December 1, and the city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling party in the state, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), AIMIM, and BJP, which recently bagged the Dubbak Assembly seat in the recently concluded by-polls.

National president JP Nadda recently held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday and slammed the opposition parties for terming the upcoming election a "gully ka chunav" (street elections). (ANI)