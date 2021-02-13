BJP MPs Give ‘Breach of Privilege’ Notice Against Rahul Gandhi

BJP MPs on Friday, 12 February moved a breach of privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha and also demanded stringent action against him for contempt of the House.

Gandhi, along with his party members, observed two-minute silence in the House without the permission of the Chair. BJP's Chief Whip Rakesh Singh and MP Sanjay Jaiswal moved the notice.

Singh said that the traditions and dignity of the House should be maintained and no House in any country will accept such acts.

"Whatever Rahul speaks inside the House has no fact or evidence behind it. He says things that can break the country," he said.

Singh said that there should be a strong action against Rahul Gandhi for contempt of the House and breach of privilege so that in future no one can play with the dignity of the House.

Senior BJP MP Jagdambika Pal told IANS that every MP enjoys privileges, so that they can easily perform their duties, and a case of breach of privilege has been moved against Gandhi as he acted contrary to the dignity of the House.

"The Speaker runs the House, if you want to raise an issue, then the Speaker should give permission for this. But Rahul Gandhi kept silence in the House without the permission of the Speaker and asked other MPs to do the same.

"I think the matter will be referred to the Privilege Committee. Action can be taken against Rahul Gandhi from there," Pal added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Modi government over the farm laws in the Lok Sabha, citing the family planning slogan of 'Hum do, humare do' to say that the laws will benefit only select corporates at the expense of farmers.

“There was a slogan for family planning 'Hum do, hamare do'. Like corona comes back in a different form, this slogan has come back in a different form. The nation is run by four people – 'Hum do hamare do'. Everyone knows their names. Whose government is it, of 'hum do, hamare do',” he was quoted as saying in the Lower House amid uproar.

“Yesterday, while addressing the House, PM said that the Opposition is talking about the agitation, but not about the content and intent of farm laws. I thought I should make him happy today and speak on the content and intent of the laws,” he said at the outset of his address.

Calling it not just a farmers' agitation but that of the country, Gandhi called for the government to repeal the three contentious laws. He also appealed for the members to stand in silence in the House to pay homage to the farmers who have died during the protests, with members of Congress, TMC and DMK doing so.

Gandhi’s address came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and raised the issue of farm laws and the protests surrounding them.

The Congress has been attacking the Centre in the Parliament over the farmers’ protests and the alleged forceful implementation of the farm laws, leading to multiple adjournments of the House over the past few days.

