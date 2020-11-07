BJP Min Falsely Claims ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogans Raised in Assam

BJP leader and Assam health minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, tweeted a video on 6 November, Friday, claiming that it showed supporters of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) raising "Pakistan zindabad" slogans at Silchar Airport in Assam.

However, we found that the AIUDF supporters were saying "Aziz Khan zindabad" to welcome Aziz Ahmed Khan, who is an AIUDF Member of Legislative assembly (MLA).

CLAIM

The tweet that Sarma shared read, “Look at the brazenness of these fundamentalists anti-national people who are shouting PAKISTAN ZINDABAD while they welcome MP @BadruddinAjmal. This thoroughly exposes @INCIndia which is encouraging such forces by forging an alliance. We shall fight them tooth & nail. Jai Hind”.

Other BJP leaders also posted the video with the same claim.

The tweet was then picked up by national media outlets like Times Now, CNN News18 and News Nation. Some regional channels, like News Live, also picked up the news.

