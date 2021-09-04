BJP to mark PM Modi's birthday with 21-day 'Seva and Samarpan' campaign

BJP logo.

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two decades in "public service", the BJP is set to organise a 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign comprising various welfare activities that will commence on his birthday on September 17.

Along with PM Modi's 71st birthday, this year also marks the 20th anniversary of him becoming the Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001.

For the 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign, the party's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, D Purandeshwari, Vinod Sonkar and Rashtriya Kisan Morcha President Rajkumar Chahar have been given special responsibilities.

The programme would include exhibitions on PM Modi's life at all state and district offices of the party.

"On this occasion, the party has also asked that five crore postcards will be sent from the BJP booth workers across the country saying that they are committing themselves to public service. The party has also asked workers to publicise the auction of gifts received by PM Modi," a statement issued by BJP said.

In Uttar Pradesh, where elections are due next year, the party workers will hold a campaign to clean the river Ganga at 71 sites.

As part of the campaign, the BJP workers will encourage people to use Khadi and local products on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Similarly, BJP's Kisan Morcha will also celebrate PM Modi's birthday as 'Kisan Jawan Samman Diwas' in every district of the country. Under this initiative, the party will honour families of soldiers and farmers. (ANI)