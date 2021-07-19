BJP likely to fill top organisational vacancies soon

Representative Image

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to reconstitute its parliamentary board soon.

According to highly placed sources, the vacant posts in the parliamentary board are likely to be filled during the monsoon session of parliament.

Sources said a Dalit leader and a general secretary are likely to find a place in the parliamentary board which is the highest decision-making body of the party.

The party constitution provides that the parliamentary board will have 10 members besides the party chief. One of the members should be the leader of the party in parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and general secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh are members of the parliamentary board apart from party chief JP Nadda.

The parliamentary board has four vacancies at present.

Bhupender Yadav, who is a party general secretary, has been appointed a union minister and the party is likely to find his replacement. The sources said that more organisational appointments are likely to be made in the coming days. (ANI)