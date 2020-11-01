BJP leaders maybe saleable but MP voters aren't, says Kamal Nath

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Former chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday attacked BJP saying, "the party doesn't know that their leaders maybe saleable, but voters of Madhya Pradesh aren't."

"They (BJP) will talk about buying you but they don't know that their leaders may be saleable but MP's voters aren't...Not applicable to you but I say at other places if they offer you money take it but take the decision to safeguard future," he said while addressing a rally here.

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)