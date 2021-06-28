BJP leader NV Subhash hails Centre's move to strengthen democracy in J-K, Ladakh

BJP leader NV Subhash (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Following PM Narendra Modi's meeting with Jammu and Kashmir leaders on June 24, senior BJP leader in Telangana NV Subhash on Sunday hailed the Centre's move to strengthen the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

While speaking to ANI, NV Subhash said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's effort to build a better future for Jammu and Kashmir, Kargil and Ladakh by bringing the democratic process along the lines was welcome."

"The all-party meeting of Jammu and Kashmir organized by PM Modi was an indication of the Centre's commitment to safeguarding democratic values", Subhash said adding that it appears that the Central government's priority was to strengthen grassroots of democracy there for which delimitation has to happen quickly for elections to be held.

The BJP leader said inviting parties and civil society members from Kargil and Ladakh for deliberations on July 1st is a major step taken by the Centre to hold elections in a democratic manner. He hailed the decision of the Modi government to strengthen the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

He expressed hope that Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy, who was chairing the meeting would build a consensus among the parties and intellectuals to hold elections in a peaceful atmosphere.

On June 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a meeting with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive J&K, where all round growth is furthered.

In a series of tweets after the meeting, the Prime Minister had said, "Today's meeting with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir is an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive J&K, where all-round growth is furthered. Our priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K. Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K gets an elected government that gives strength to J&K's development trajectory."

"Our democracy's biggest strength is the ability to sit across a table and exchange views. I told the leaders of J&K that it is the people, especially the youth, who have to provide political leadership to J&K, and ensure their aspirations are duly fulfilled," the PM had tweeted. (ANI)