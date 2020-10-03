BJP Leader Falsely Identified as Hathras Rape Accused’s Father

A set of images are being circulated on social media with the claim that they show father of Sandeep, who is an accused in the alleged gang rape of the 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, with state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, we found that the man in the image is Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Dr Shyam Prakash Dwivedi, who is not the father of the accused in the Hathras incident.

Twitter user @JagdishMulniwa1 shared the images with the claim: “हाथरस की बेटी ***** के आरोपी सन्दीप के पिता की कुछ यादगार तस्वीर सब कुछ बयां कर देती है” (Translated: Memorable images of father of accused Sandeep in the case of Hathras’ daughter ***** tell everything)

The used later took down the tweet.

Several social media users shared the images with the same claim on Twitter and Facebook.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

The Quint had earlier reported that a man called Ramkumar, his brother Ravi, their nephew Sandeep and their neighbour Luvkush were named by the victim before succumbing to her injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital.

Speaking to The Quint, a member of the Hathras victim’s family confirmed that the man in the images is not Sandeep’s father. We also got in touch with the reporters on the ground who confirmed to us that the man in the picture is not Sandeep’s father.