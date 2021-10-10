BJP leader BA Basavaraja campaigns for party candidate Ramesh Bhusanur for Sindagi bypoll

BJP ministers campaign in Karnataka's Sindagi for upcoming by-poll election

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10 (ANI): Karnataka Urban Development Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BA Basavaraja campaigned for party candidate Ramesh Bhusanur for Sindagi assembly bypoll on Sunday morning.

Before beginning the campaigning, Basavaraja visited the BJP office in Sindagi town.

He later attended a public meeting organized in the village of Ghabasavagi and campaigned for the BJP candidate.

The BJP candidate Ramesh Bhusanur also addressed the leaders and party workers who had gathered there.

Earlier on September 28, the Election Commission of India announced by-polls for three parliamentary and 30 assembly seats across 15 states and Union territories (UTs) in the country.

The ECI also announced by-elections on assembly constituencies including, --Badvel (SC) in Andhra Pradesh; Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur and Mariani, Thowra in Assam; Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur in Bihar; Ellenabad in Haryana; Fatehpur, Arki, and Jubbal- Kotkhai in Himachal Pradesh; Sindgi and Hangal in Karnataka; Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST) in Madhya Pradesh; Deglur (SC) in Maharashtra; Mawryngkneng (ST), Mawphlang (ST), and Rajabala in Meghalaya; Tuirial (ST) in Mizoram; Shamtorr-Chessore (ST) in Nagaland; Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad (ST) in Rajasthan; Huzurabad in Telangana; and Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba(SC) in West Bengal.

The voting will be done on October 30, while the counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2. (ANI)