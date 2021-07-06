BJP Kisan Morcha holds protest in Hyderabad demanding release of Rs 1 lakh farmer loan waiver

Visuals from Hyderabad (ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): Telangana BJP Kisan Morcha held a protest on Monday at the office of the Commissioner of Agriculture demanding the release of Rs 1 lakh as a part of the farmer loan waiver scheme.

Gujjula Premender Reddy, BJP Kisan Morcha Telangana Incharge said, "We are demanding the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in Telangana along with the immediate release of Rs 1 lakh as a part of the farmer loan waiver scheme promised by the previous YRS government."

BJP Kisan Morcha workers gathered outside the Commissioner's office in large numbers.

Heavy deployment of police personnel was there outside the office. The protestors were detained by police from the protest site. (ANI)