BJP issues notice to party MPs in Rajya Sabha asking them to be present on Aug 10, 11

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): As the ongoing Monsoon Session of the parliament reached its final week, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a three-line whip to its party Members of Parliament in Rajya Sabha asking them to be present in the House on August 10 and August 11.

"All BJP members in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important Business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 11. All members of BJP in Rajya Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout all both days and support the Government," reads BJP notice.

Amid continuous ruckus by Opposition MPs over the Pegasus Project media report, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed three bills without discussion -- the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, amid ruckus in the house.

Notably, BJP parliamentary party meeting will be held on Tuesday.

BJP parliamentary party meeting will be held ahead of a series of meetings that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supposed to hold with his Council of Ministers this week, in which he is likely to discuss the Central government's future course of action.

Sources in the government said that a detailed briefing followed by a plan of action is expected to be charted out in the three-day meeting beginning August 10.

This would be the first time since the Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion that PM Modi is holding a long meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The senior ministers in the government confirmed that they have been asked to come prepared with details of the work done by their ministries.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Parliament Annexe. According to the sources, the government is expected to hold deliberations on its future course of actions and the schemes that need to be implemented to ease the lives of people.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted so far due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)