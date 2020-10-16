BJP demands Telangana Minister KTR's resignation alleging he failed to fulfil duties during floods

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday demanded the resignation of Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) for allegedly failing to fulfil his duties during the recent floods in the state.

"K Taraka Rama Rao, Minister of Urban Development has to resign because he failed to fulfil his duties and the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is not at all worried about the problem being faced by the people of Hyderabad either," said DK Aruna, national president of BJP Mahila Morcha while speaking to ANI.

She said that despite Telangana government's promise of turning Hyderabad into a world-class city, it has not developed and is facing a flood situation.

"It's been four and a half years since the Telangana Government has promised to the people to turn Hyderabad into a world-class city. Then why hasn't the city been developed yet? Why are people still facing problems? Despite taking crores of loans, the government hasn't bothered to care about the poor," she stated.

She further questioned that if the state government knew that gates of the Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar reservoirs were being opened to release the water, then why was the public not informed about it.

"If the government knew that water from Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar is being let into the city after the gates are being opened, then why hasn't the government informed and alerted people about the same. People have to face a lot of problems due to flood and lack of basic amenities," she added. (ANI)