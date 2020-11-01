BJP decides to form 1000 Farmer Producer Organisations for Bihar farmers: PM Modi

By Rizwan Arif

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to form 1000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) for farmers and creation of a fund of Rs 1 lakh crores for agriculture infrastructure.

Prime Minister lashed out at Mahagathbandhan and accused them of making every move in politics for personal and family benefits.

"On one side, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is committed to democracy, and on the other side is 'Parivar Tantra Gathbandhan' for purely personal benefits. NDA government stands for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas," Prime Minister said while addressing his second rally of the day in Samastipur on Sunday.

Continuing his jibe on this line he further criticised the Congress party for not remembering or paying tribute to Sardar Patel.

"Sardar Patel was a great patriot and belonged to everyone, but Congress has limited itself to a family that they didn't remember him on his birth anniversary yesterday," PM Modi further said.

While lauding NDA's efforts for the betterment of poor and marginalised people, the prime minister attacked the Mahagathbandhan once again.

"They are not concerned with poor's problems. During elections, they start playing the 'poor' cards, but after the election, they see their families only. (Chunav me Gareeb-Gareeb ka mala japne lagye hain, chunav ke baad sirf apna parivar dikhayi deta hai)," PM Modi added.

"Bihar is the holy land which gave a lesson of democracy to the world. This is the holy land from where the seed of democracy sprouted. Look at the map of the country, on one side, NDA is committed to democracy, and on the other side is 'parivar tantra gathbandhan'. NDA government is for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. What have these family-run political parties given you? They made big houses for themselves, bought luxurious cars for themselves. They gave tickets to people of their own family. But have any relative of Nitish Kumar reached Rajya Sabha? People who work for Democracy give an opportunity to every citizen," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister further stated that the indications from the first phase show that NDA is making a clean sweep in Bihar.

"We have talked to the political pundits and some journalists and everyone believes that in the first phase NDA is making a clean sweep. If today all trends are pointing towards the victory of NDA, that is because of our mothers and sisters who are ensuring a victory of our government and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," the Prime Minister earlier said at Chhapra.

He also thanked the people who showed up at the rally amid COVID-19 restrictions and said it is a clear indication of the results of the assembly election.

The first phase of Bihar assembly elections to 71 seats was held on October 28. The remaining 172 assembly constituencies of the 243-member assembly will go to polls on November 3 and November 7.

The elections for the second phase of polls for 94 assembly constituencies will be held on November 3 and the results are scheduled to be announced on November 10. (ANI)