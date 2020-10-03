BJP Contacts Akali Rebel, Prepares Strategy Against Punjab Anger

On Friday 2 October, newly-appointed BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh’s vehicle was stopped near Punjab’s Ajnala by farmers protesting against the Narendra Modi government’s new farm legislations.

Chugh tried to explain the “benefits” of the new laws to the farmers but to no avail. Though he managed to leave from there, he had to cut short many of his engagements in the day.

Several BJP leaders in Punjab are facing similar protests from farmers. Farmers conducted a sit-in protest outside the residence of former Punjab unit chief Shwait Malik as well.

The BJP is facing a crisis of survival in Punjab. On one hand, the Modi government’s farm legislations have made the BJP a “villain” in the eyes of Punjab’s farmers. On the other hand, its ally for 24 years – the Shiromani Akali Dal – has walked out of the National Democratic Alliance in protest.

Meanwhile, the BJP leadership is said to have reached out to Akali Dal rebel Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa as part of its survival strategy in Punjab.

The strategy has broadly four elements.

Overtures towards Akali rebels

Publicity drive among farmers

Outreach towards Dalits

Greater involvement of RSS

BJP Approaches Sukhdev Dhindsa

A source in the BJP told The Quint that the party leadership has reached out to rebel Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. The outreach is said to have been from the highest levels of the BJP - either Union Home Minister Amit Shah or BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

However, as of now the BJP’s discussion with Dhindsa isn’t focused on an alliance with his parallel SAD outfit. The plan is actually bigger. The idea is to win over more leaders from the parent Akali Dal as well as rebel SAD (Taksali) and challenge Sukhbir Badal’s leadership.

“There are more leaders who are disgruntled with Sukhbir Badal. They need to be won over as well,” the BJP source said regarding the discussions with Dhindsa

The BJP has a good equation with Dhindsa, who was also a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Modi government in 2019, despite his rebellion against Sukhbir Badal. This was seen as BJP’s way of acknowledging his cordial ties with the BJP and snubbing Sukhbir Badal.

But Dhindsa’s “rebellion” has followed an interesting trajectory.

He initially aligned himself to the SAD (Taksali) group led by Ranjit Singh Brahmpura but later distanced himself and formed a parallel outfit simply called “Shiromani Akali Dal”. The idea of not attaching a suffix like SAD (Badal), SAD (Amritsar), SAD (Taksali) or Dhindsa’s own outfit from the late 1990s SAD (Democratic) is to stake claim to the entire Akali Dal space rather than start another breakaway faction.

In other words, Dhindsa appears to want a coup not a rebellion against Sukhbir Badal.

He weaned away senior leader Sewa Singh Sekhwan fron the Taksali group towards his camp and continues to try and woo leaders from both the Badal and Taksali groups, allegedly with the blessings of the BJP.

Despite its dialogue with Dhindsa, BJP is realistic about how much he can achieve. Ideally the BJP wants its old ally minus Sukhbir Badal and his close aides but at the very least, it wants Dhindsa to fragment the Panthic vote, which is a major threat for the BJP.

Publicity Drive

The BJP has also launched a publicity drive in Punjab aimed at telling farmers and traders why the new agriculture laws aren’t harmful for them. The party’s allegation is that people are being “misled” by rival parties like Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and now even former ally Akali Dal.

