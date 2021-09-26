BJP chief JP Nadda extends best wishes to newly inducted ministers in Uttar Pradesh cabinet

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday extended best wishes to the newly inducted ministers in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.

"Best wishes to all the members who took oath as ministers in Uttar Pradesh. I have full faith that under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the able leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this team will work with determination and fulfill the aspirations of the people," Nadda said in a tweet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also extended his best wishes for the same. He tweeted, "We are sure that all of you will enhance the dignity of the House with your democratic conduct and people's work. Best wishes to all of you for a bright tenure."

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls that are scheduled to be held next year, Jitin Prasada, who joined the BJP from Congress in June this year, took oath as a minister in the State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

On June 9, former Congress leader Jitin Prasada had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Railway Miniter Piyush Goyal at the party headquarters in Delhi. Prasada's departure was a blow to the Congress party after Jyotiraditya Scindia had joined the BJP in March 2020.

Apart from Prasada, six other BJP MLAs got a berth in the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet today.

These six BJP MLAs -- Chhatrapal Singh, Paltu Ram, Sangita Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmvir Singh and Dinesh Khatik took oath as ministers of state (MoS) in the Uttar Pradesh Government. (ANI)