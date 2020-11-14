BJP Changes States’ In-Charge; IT Cell Chief to Assist in Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, 13 November, announced a new team of leaders in-charge of monitoring and coordinating party activities in states that will go to polls in the coming months.

In poll-bound West Bengal, BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya will assign Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is party in-charge for the state. Former Karnataka Minister CT Ravi has been in-charge of Tamil Nadu, which will go to elections soon. Ravi will also be in-charge of Maharashtra and Goa.

Meanwhile, BJP Vice-President Baijayant Panda will be in charge of Assam and Delhi. Retaining power in Assam is crucial for the saffron party following the backlash against the National Registry of Citizens (NRC).

In Kerala, where elections are scheduled to take place next year, CP Radhakrishnan has been made the leader in-charge.

Changes have also been made in states not going to elections. Vice-President Radha Mohan Singh is now in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Murlidhar Rao, who was in-charge of Karnataka now takes charge of Madhya Pradesh. Karnataka will be monitored by National General Secretary Arun Singh.

Bhupendra Yadav who is in-charge of Bihar has been given additional charge of Gujarat. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was given the charge of Manipur, while BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh has been given responsibility of Telangana, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

As per the new changes, Union Minister V Muralidharan will handle Andhra Pradesh and BJP National Secretary Satya Kumar will take charge of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Haryana’s responsibility has been given to Vinod Tawde.

Dushyant Gautam was made the in-charge of Punjab, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand. Newly-appointed General Secretary D Purandeshwari will handle Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Dilip Sakia will assume charge of Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh.

Ram Madhav, who was dropped as the general secretary, did not feature in the list of new office bearers.

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouBJP Changes States’ In-Charge; IT Cell Chief to Assist in Bengal . Read more on Politics by The Quint.