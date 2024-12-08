Bjorkstrand scores twice as Kraken rally past Rangers for a 7-5 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals and two assists to help Philipp Grubauer and the Seattle Kraken beat the New York Rangers 7-5 on Sunday.

Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and two assists for Seattle, which trailed 3-1 early in the second period. Brandon Tanev, Vince Dunn, Shane Wright and Yanni Gourde also scored, and Grubauer made 32 saves.

K’Andre Miller and Vincent Trocheck each had a goal and an assist for New York, which lost for the seventh time in nine games. Reilly Smith, Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere also scored.

The Rangers traded captain Jacob Trouba to Anaheim on Friday, and then topped Pittsburgh for a 4-2 victory.

Jonathan Quick made 15 saves for New York while subbing for Igor Shesterkin, who was away from the team because his wife went into labor with their second child. Shesterkin's eight-year contract extension was announced Saturday.

Wright's seventh goal of the season gave Seattle a 6-3 lead 11:13 into the third period. But New York pulled within one on goals by Miller and Lafreniere.

Gourde's empty-netter at 18:14 helped close it out for the Kraken.

Takeaways

Rangers: Allowed six or more goals for the third time in their last eight home games.

Kraken: Grubauer won for only the second time in 10 decisions.

Key moment

Tolvanen’s tying goal 88 seconds after Tanev cut Seattle’s deficit to one energized the Kraken in the second period.

Key stat

The Rangers fell to 7-6-1 at home with a third loss in their last five games at Madison Square Garden.

Up next

The Kraken host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. The Rangers host the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

Allan Kreda, The Associated Press