Bjork and Otaegui share the lead at French Open

Britain's Tommy Fleetwood competes during the German Open golf tournament in Eichenried, near Munich, Germany, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

GUYANCOURT, France (AP) -- Alexander Bjork of Sweden and Spaniard Adrian Otaegui shared the lead at 8-under at the French Open on Friday before play was suspended by rain.

Otaegui shot a 5-under 66 after rolling in six birdies on the Golf National course that will stage the Ryder Cup next year. Bjork later joined him at the top of the leaderboard after picking up three shots in just 13 holes during his second round.

Continuing his form from the U.S. Open where he got his highest finish at a major with a fourth place, Englishman Tommy Fleetwood moved within a shot of the leaders after picking up three shots in 15 holes before play was halted.

It was unclear whether play would resume later Friday.

Overnight leader Paul Waring, who shot a 7-under 64 in the opening day, finished with a disappointing 72 after bogeying twice. After reaching the turn he also hit a double bogey following a bad approach into the water.

The Englishman sits two shots off the lead, in a share of fourth place with Frenchman Gregory Bourdy and American Peter Uihlein.