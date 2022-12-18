BJJ star Orlando Sanchez dead at 40; combat sports community pays tribute

Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Orlando Sanchez has died.

Friday, numerous friends and organizations tied to Sanchez announced his death on social media and paid their respects. No cause of death has been officially announced. Sanchez was 40.

Sanchez’s longtime gym, Gracie Barra, confirmed the news in an Instagram post Friday:

“The news of the passing of Professor Orlando Sanchez profoundly saddens us. Thank you for being a great friend and one of our greatest athletes. You leave a legacy of toughness, kindness, and loyalty through your efforts as a competitor, professor, school owner, and regional leader. Thank you for sharing your knowledge with others and spreading the Jiu-Jitsu legacy worldwide. Rest in peace, Professor Orlando Sanchez. We will always remember you. The Gracie Barra team wishes comfort in the heart of his family and friends.”

Sanchez was an ADCC champion and won the +99kg championship in 2015. He also won a IBJJF world championship as a blue belt.

As much a unique character off the mats as he was a fierce competitor on them, Sanchez was nicknamed “Big-O” and “The Cuban Tree Stump.”

Sanchez is survived by his wife and three children.

Many tributes were posted online. Those who knew him best shared their affection and fondness for the BJJ star. Check out some of those posts below.

Tom DeBlass

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmPu0d8Px4M/

Robert Drysdale

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmPvJacP5sD/

Casper Smart

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmQE5yauzYi/

Estevan Oriol

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmQSEcCL8dD/

Nick The Tooth

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmQbz0luB3I/

Gracie Magazine Brasil

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmRbL9Vu1sT/

Marcus Buchecha

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmRh5kcOso3/

Ruotolo Brothers

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmSBAA-y9cb/

Sean Strickland

Jake Shields

Just heard the sad news that world champion grappler Orlando Sanchez has passed away #RIP brother pic.twitter.com/0tygUdxz3p — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 17, 2022

Gordon Ryan

Story continues

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmQKhchO-8k/

Bobby Razak

RIP Orlando Sanchez, according to reports Orlando suffered from a heart attack. I know he was seeing a cardiologist last few years and was having heart problems. Now is not the time but we need to address certain situations in the grappling world. pic.twitter.com/dW6C5WOsAQ — Bobby Razak (@bobbyrazak) December 17, 2022

Rich Chou

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmRzxz1p0L9/

FloGrappling

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmPnPDxO7e_/

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie