Bizzarrini Giotto Supercar Gets Stunning Looks, V-12 Power

Bizzarrini

Bizzarrini, the storied Italian sports car brand that was recently bought and revived by an investment firm back in 2020, released images and specs for its first modern supercar, the Giotto, on Wednesday.

Named after the company's founder, Giotto Bizzarrini, the Giotto is the company's first modern take on the sports car since its reawakening. Penned by none other than Giorgetto Giugiaro and his son Fabrizio, it brings the company's classic designs and reimagines them for the 21st century.

“To have the opportunity to design an entirely new car from Bizzarrini is a privilege," Giugiaro said in a statement. "Our two names are united in nearly six decades of history and a series of now iconic designs. With the Giotto, we honor the past but we focus wholly on the future. Designed for purpose, and incorporating active aerodynamic technologies, we have created something that is both recognizably Bizzarrini and totally relevant for an entirely new era of this cherished Italian brand.”

Even more interesting than the looks is the powertrain planned. Bizzarrini hasn't released many details, but says the Giotto will "look to its heritage for powertrain options" when choosing the car's naturally aspirated V-12 engine. Bizzarrini goes on to point out that Giotto, before starting his own car business, was instrumental in developing Lamborghini's first V-12, which was used in several forms up until 2010.

We have a very clear vision for the Giotto, defined ultimately by how it makes a driver feel," chief technical officer Chris Porritt said in a statement. "Bizzarrini is a brand built on genius and passion, established by a polymath with world-class talents as a designer, engineer and test driver. We now very deliberately and authentically recreate Giotto’s vision, choosing not to chase acceleration times or lap records, but to develop a car that appeals to those experienced drivers seeking purity, authenticity and rarity."

More details on the Giotto will be released throughout 2023, according to Bizzarrini, with testing on the car set to begin in 2024.

You Might Also Like