Bizarre social media incident sees Von Miller's mother go off on Broncos GM John Elway

Things got heated in the Broncos' social media world Friday.

It started with a headline, which didn't tell the whole story, and concluded with Von Miller's father protecting his wife.

The inciting incident came from a Broncos website which included a partial quote with a teaser reading: Elway talks possible Von Miller trade, "Broncos GM not ruling out dealing Von Miller — 'I think Von can play better...we have to look at all the possibilities.'"

This did not go over well with Miller's mother, who took to Instagram to express her displeasure with the idea of a trade and even went into a critique of Elway's time as the team's general manager.

"Not because he's my Son but, he's the main reason Denver won the Super Bowl," she wrote. "Von's NOT the problem the problem is Elway... EVERY QB he's brought in was a fluke!! He want's to halfa— pay the vets but wants them to perform at a high caliber. He has no clue on drafting at any position. He needs to work on a offensive line & QB. Trading Von isn't the answer but best of luck with that. Elway has wasted more money on QB's than ANY TEAM IN THE NFL. I get it's easier to blame Von but it's NOT HIM. #WhatupDallas #SendJerryJobysNumber."

Wow...



Strong words from Von Miller’s mom on Instagram.



“The problem is Elway” pic.twitter.com/UZGdNqVfCd







— Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) January 4, 2019

This was only the beginning. Soon after the story was published, several sites saw the quote and ran with it which prompted responses from Miller's father and Miller himself. Miller firstly told his mother to get off of social media and then Miller's father said it was simply a mom "protecting her babies."

“We would much rather Von spend the rest of his career in Denver, but we don’t have any control over it. And his mom feels the same way," Von Miller Sr. told 9News in Denver. "With all honesty, we’re Denver fans for life. We’re Denver parents for life. But that’s the only control we have.’’

The original quote from Elway that sparked the Miller's comments has since been deleted.

"I think we’re going to visit all that. I think we have to look all the possibilities and get an evaluation of that. One thing that has to happen is we have to play better. Our great players have to play better, too. Again, when we’re going around and trying to assess blame — which we don’t, we’re trying to find solutions not assess blame. We’re trying to evaluate what went on and then find solutions. One of the solutions is that we’re going to need our core guys to play better. Von, he had a good year this year. Can Von play better? Yeah, I think Von can play better. That’s part of the new thing when that comes in with the next coach."

The writer from the website released an apology for the story which resulted in a lot of drama on Friday.

The Broncos finished the season 6-10, in third place in the AFC West and out of the playoff race. Miller was named a second-team All-Pro player as he finished with 48 tackles and 14 1/2 sacks.