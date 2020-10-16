Bizarre Russian Disinformation Campaign Claims UK Covid Vaccine Will Turn You Into A Monkey

A Russian fake news campaign aiming to undermine the Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine is claiming that it could turn people into monkeys.

The bizarre reports and images were uncovered by a special investigation by The Times and claim patients can develop ape-like characteristics because the British-made vaccine uses a chimpanzee virus as a vector.

One state TV channel even ran images of a suit-clad prime minister Boris Johnson with the hirsute features of a chimp. A Whitehall source told the newspaper the propaganda was “reckless and contemptible” and could damage people’s health.

Russian propaganda claims the British-made vaccine can turn you into a monkey More

The campaign is aimed at influencing nations to purchase the Russian frozen vaccine (Gam-Covid-Vac – known as Sputnik V), which has been trialled in the Burdenko Hospital in Moscow, involving both civilian and military volunteers.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has said any attempt to spread lies about coronavirus and a vaccine is “utterly deplorable”.

Raab told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s a shabby piece of disinformation but it is very serious because it is an attempt to disrupt the attempts to find a safe vaccine.

“We know that Russia has a track record of using disinformation as a foreign policy tool [...] but actually any attempt to spread lies about Covid-19, and the vaccine in particular, when we’re trying to come together as an international community to resolve a global pandemic is utterly deplorable.”

Related...

It comes as the head of MI5 admitted British spies were racing to defend coronavirus vaccine work against hostile powers seeking to steal or sabotage research data in the race for the global first of providing a jab that could provide immunity.

Oxford University’s vaccine candidate, which has been licensed to AstraZeneca, is in late stage trials, while a vaccine candidate being developed by...

Continue reading on HuffPost