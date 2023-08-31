Bizarre Oakhurst-area scooter crash leaves unidentified man in Fresno hospital

A man seriously injured in a scooter crash in the Oakhurst area is in Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center and remains unidentified, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP wants help finding out his name and also needs to learn more about the incident.

What they do know is that just before midnight Wednesday, the Merced Communication Center received a call of pedestrian lying in the roadway.

Arriving officers found that a white male adult was riding a homemade, two wheel scooter.

He was eastbound on Horseshoe Drive, east of Corral Drive in the community of Yosemite Lakes Park.

He lost control on a downhill slope, went across the roadway into the westbound lane, fell and struck the asphalt roadway with his head.

A homeowner called 911, and emergency workers determined that he had suffered major injuries.

The victim was taken to Minaret’s High School by ambulance before he was airlifted by helicopter to CRMC.

Late Wednesday, the man had not been identified and was not able to provide a statement regarding the circumstances of the crash.

The CHP asked anyone with information about the crash, or the name of the victim, to contact its Oakhurst Office at 559-658-6590.