A gutsy dog is drawing comparisons to Scrappy-doo after being caught on camera in northeastern India taking on a wild elephant.



The bizarre scene, which unfolded in the Golaghat district of Assam on June 27, shows the tiny pooch repeatedly running up to a member of a wild herd and barking.



Every time the elephant chases the plucky canine away, the pet has another go leaving his owners amazed at his bravery.

