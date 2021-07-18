Bizarre Dismissal - Brendan Taylor Given Hit Wicket Against Bangladesh. But Was it a Wrong Decision?

Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor was, perhaps incorrectly, given out hit wicket in a bizarre dismissal in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Harare on Sunday. Taylor was given out when he shadow-practised a ramp shot after he had missed a delivery from pacer Shoriful Islam in the 25th over.

WATCH:

Brendan Taylor out with one of the most ridiculous wickets I’ve seen in a long time 😭 #ZIMvBAN pic.twitter.com/njQWXHbhTl — Santokie (@Santokie89) July 18, 2021

Here’s what the law says:

“35.1 Out Hit wicket

35.1.1 The striker is out Hit wicket if, after the bowler has entered the delivery stride and while the ball is in play, his/her wicket is put down by either the striker’s bat or person as described in Laws 29.1.1.2 to 29.1.1.4 (Wicket put down) in any of the following circumstances:

35.1.1.1 in the course of any action taken by him/her in preparing to receive or in receiving a delivery,

35.1.1.2 in setting off for the first run immediately after playing or playing at the ball,

35.1.1.3 if no attempt is made to play the ball, in setting off for the first run, providing that in the opinion of the umpire this is immediately after the striker has had the opportunity of playing the ball,

35.1.1.4 in lawfully making a second or further stroke for the purpose of guarding his/her wicket within the provisions of Law 34.3 (Ball lawfully struck more than once).

35.1.2 If the striker puts his/her wicket down in any of the ways described in Laws 29.1.1.2 to 29.1.1.4 before the bowler has entered the delivery stride, either umpire shall call and signal Dead ball.”

Taylor, on 46 then, had already completed the act of receiving the delivery and was not setting off for a run either.

Story continues

West Indies’ Oshane Thomas was given not out in a similar incident during a World Cup 2019 match, against Bangladesh.

Check that video here .

Zimbabwe had opted to bat after winning the toss. Bangladesh had won the first of three ODIs in the series.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here