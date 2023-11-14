Bix crash: Men died in crash after driving at 'insane' speeds

Sammy Phillips' family said they hoped his death would serve as a reminder to their young friends that they "are not invincible"

Two men died in a road crash which saw a car driven at "insane" speeds, an inquest has heard.

Lewis Moghul, 22, from Whitchurch Hill, and Sammy Phillips, 19, from Henley-on-Thames, died instantly when the BMW they were in hit trees in Bix, Oxfordshire, on 3 February.

The inquest heard Mr Moghul, the driver, was more than three times over the legal alcohol limit for driving.

Drink-driving and excess speed caused the crash, the coroner concluded.

The inquest was told a witness described the speed of the vehicle was "insane".

Thames Valley Police said they believed the pair were travelling between 70mph and 100mph (113km/h and 160km/h).

Senior coroner Darren Salter concluded Mr Moghul "failed to stay on his side of the road" while negotiating a slight bend.

A "swerve to the left" caused his "loss of control", as well as a decision to "drive at high speed while intoxicated", he said.

During the inquest, Justine Morris, Mr Phillips' mother, read a statement to Oxford Coroner's Court.

She said: "Boys like Sammy die on our roads every single day of the year, and the ingredients are too often the same: young men, fast cars and alcohol."

She added: "As a family, we can only hope that the death of both boys will serve as a reminder to all their young friends, to all those who knew them; you are not invincible.

"While we would support a zero-tolerance drink-drive limit so that it becomes socially unacceptable to have even one drink when driving, we recognise that no change in the law can eradicate the exuberance of youth. We were all young once.

"So to all young men, I would simply say this: 'Think of your mum'.

"Before you put your foot down, before you have a drink and think it's OK to get behind the wheel, think of your mum standing where I am now, and imagine how utterly heartbroken she'd be."

Sgt James Surman, of Thames Valley Police, said: "I can only hope this serves as a reminder to all young drivers of the risks involved in drink driving. It significantly impairs people's driving ability.

"That, coupled with the speed that was involved in this case, needs to serve as a warning.

"Both Lewis and Sammy have lost their lives far too young."

