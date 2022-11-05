Bivol vs Ramirez LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Bivol vs Ramirez - LIVE!

Dmitry Bivol is back in action on a huge night of boxing in Abu Dhabi this evening. The Russian returns to the ring six months after halting Canelo Alvarez’s rise through the divisions, providing his first defeat for nine years on an unforgettable occasion. Now another Mexican favourite stands in his way in the form of Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.

Bivol is putting his WBA (Super) light-heavyweight belt on the line once again at Etihad Arena, with someone’s undefeated record needing to go as 44-0 Zurdo - a former super-middleweight world champion - attempts to spring an upset in a first title shot at 175lbs, having stopped all of his opponents since jumping up in weight.

There is also a stacked British-heavy undercard at Etihad Arena tonight, with Chantelle Cameron looking to become women’s undisputed light-welterweight champion and Zelfa Barrett challenging for the IBF super-featherweight crown, plus outings for Galal and Kal Yafai and the latest win for young Campbell Hatton.

Boxing schedule and results

Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez

Chantelle Cameron vs Jessica McCaskill

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Zelfa Barrett

Galal Yafai vs Gohan Rodriguez Garcia

Kal Yafai vs Jerald Paclar

Majid Al Naqbi vs John Lawrence Ordonio

Aqib Fiaz bt Diego Valtierra

Campbell Hatton bt Denis Bartos

Bivol vs Ramirez latest news

  • Venue: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

  • Start time: Undercard from 6pm GMT, main event at 9pm

  • How to watch: DAZN

  • Cameron, Barrett and Yafai on busy undercard

  • Main event prediction: Bivol beats Ramirez on points

Yafai vs Paclar first on main undercard

17:48 , George Flood

The main undercard is about to get underway in Abu Dhabi!

First up it’s a 10-round Champion Series affair between former WBA super-flyweight champion Kal Yafai and Filipino Jerald ‘The Predator’ Paclar.

The elder brother of Galal and Gamal is back, campaigning at bantamweight after a break of some two-and-a-half years since he last fought.

He has not been seen in the ring since losing his title to Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez in Texas back in February 2020.

Can he mark his return with a bang?

Bivol refuses war of words with ‘attention-seeking’ Ramirez

17:39 , George Flood

Ramirez obviously doesn’t lack self-belief, though the quiet Bivol has refused to be drawn into a war of words with tonight’s challenger.

“I don’t know why he’s so confident,” the Russian said this week. “For me, it doesn’t matter. Maybe because he never lost.

“Maybe he wants attention. It doesn’t make sense now. It’s all about fighting. It’s all about actions in the ring. I can say whatever I want, I should prove it in the ring.

“I don’t like [trash talking]. If he wants, he can talk. It doesn’t matter to me.”

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

De La Hoya: Bivol did not want ‘dangerous’ Ramirez challenge

17:25 , George Flood

While the ultra-slick, skilled and smart Bivol is the favourite to successfully defend his title once again in tonight’s main event, Ramirez is unquestionably a dangerous challenger.

Undefeated and vastly experienced at 44-0, the aggressive Mexican southpaw has an obvious size advantage, having bulked up enormously since moving up from super-middleweight three years ago.

So dangerous in fact that promoter Oscar De La Hoya insists that Bivol’s camp wanted nothing to do with the bout until forced to accept the mandatory by the WBA.

"I can't speak for the boxers, I can't speak for the styles. It seems to me that Ramirez has a great chance to win,” he said.

“Believe me, when I say this, nobody wanted this fight on Bivol's side. It's a dangerous fight. The WBA made the right decision.

“They came to an agreement that Bivol has to fight Zurdo Ramirez and that can be an advantage for Zurdo Ramirez. In Bivol's head, maybe he was thinking about fighting someone else, maybe the Canelo rematch.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Campbell Hatton reaction

17:15 , George Flood

Dad Ricky certainly would have been proud of that one!

A long way to go for young Campbell of course, but promising signs after an up-and-down start to his pro career.

Al Nuaimi stops Haque

17:07 , George Flood

An entertaining final ‘Before the Bell’ tussle between Al Nuaimi and Haque, ended by a vicious right hand directly to the solar plexus from the former in round seven.

It completely took the wind out of Haque, who to be fair more than played his part in the contest despite being a very late replacement opponent.

Al Nuaimi is now 9-0 with six stoppages.

Bivol eyeing Beterbiev over Canelo rematch

16:57 , George Flood

The C word (by which I mean Canelo, of course) has inevitably come up often for Bivol this week as the Mexican plots a rematch in 2023 to fix a rare blot on his illustrious copybook, having moved on instead to a third lucrative fight with arch-rival Gennady Golovkin in September that he won with ease.

However, while Bivol is certainly not ruling out a money-spinning second clash with Canelo, he insists he is more focused on becoming undisputed at light-heavyweight as he eyes a blockbuster showdown with compatriot and WBC, IBF and WBO 175lbs champion Artur Beterbiev.

“It’s a business, but I have my goal. I want to move forward,” he told Fight Hub TV.

“I’ve said it before; I don’t have too much more time in my career. I’m 32 years old soon, and I have to move forward as much as I can. But it could happen. It’s not the baddest of options if I fight Canelo again, but my priority is another belt.

“Yeah, money is good, but legacy, I think is better. I love money too. Everyone loves money, but money is not what I think about when I came to boxing. I want to make history. If I think about money, I would never be here.”

(AP)
(AP)

Wins for Fiaz and Al Bloushi on early undercard

16:43 , George Flood

The impressive Lancashire super-featherweight Aqib Fiaz has just moved to 10-0 with a dominant performance against experienced Spaniard Diego Valtierra, winning handily 80-72, 80-72, 79-73 on the judges’ scorecards.

UAE lightweight Fahad Al Bloushi outpointed Georgian Irakli Shariashvili in the first bout of the day.

A scheduled eight-rounder at super-flyweight between another Emirati fighter in Sultan Al Nuaimi and India’s Sohaib Haque is now finishing off the ‘Before the Bell’ action in Abu Dhabi.

Watch: Brutal Hatton quickly moves to 9-0

16:36 , George Flood

Here’s the DAZN footage of that wicked Hatton body blow...

Campbell Hatton delivers first-round knockout

16:35 , George Flood

There has already been plenty of action on the early portion of the fight card in Abu Dhabi today.

Earlier on, Campbell Hatton reeled off his ninth successive professional win with an emphatic first-round stoppage of Denis Bartos, crumpling the helpless Czech challenger with a brutal body shot that had echoes of dad Ricky’s best weapon.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Bivol vs Ramirez prediction

16:28 , George Flood

Bivol unsurprisingly goes into the fight as a strong favourite, after his superb win over Canelo to halt the Mexican’s seemingly unstoppable charge through the divisions.

However, it’s unlikely to be an entirely straightforward night for the 31-year-old, particularly if there’s any sort of drop in intensity in what is likely to be a far more low-key atmosphere than he experienced in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Despite fighting for much of his career at super-middleweight, Ramirez will have both a height and reach advantage in the ring on Saturday night, and he has won all of his fights since moving up in weight by knockout.

The Mexican is an aggressive fighter and has certainly earned his shot at a world title, but he will have to take risks in closing the distance if he is to enjoy any sort of success.

(AP)
(AP)

Bivol is likely to want to avoid too many exchanges, knowing he has a significant advantage if it turns into a technical fight and he can outbox Ramirez at range.

Both fighters are durable enough that there’s a strong chance the bout goes the distance, with Bivol doing enough on the cards even if he has to come through some slightly shaky moments.

Bivol to win by unanimous decision.

Undercard in full

16:27 , George Flood

Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez

Chantelle Cameron vs Jessica McCaskill

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Zelfa Barrett

Galal Yafai vs Gohan Rodriguez Garcia

Kal Yafai vs Jerald Paclar

Sultan Al Nuaimi vs Sohaib Haque

Aqib Fiaz vs Diego Valtierra

Campbell Hatton vs Denis Bartos

Fahad Al Bloushi vs Irakli Shariashvili

Majid Al Naqbi vs John Lawrence Ordonio

How to watch Bivol vs Ramirez

16:26 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Bivol vs Ramirez is being shown live on DAZN, with coverage of the undercard getting underway at 5.30pm GMT.

A subscription to DAZN currently costs £7.99 a month in the UK.

Timings

16:26 , George Flood

The early portion of today’s undercard is already well underway at Etihad Arena - we’ll bring you right up to date with all the results as they happened in just a moment.

The main undercard is due to start between 5:30pm GMT and 6pm, with ring walks for the main event expected at around 9pm.

But as ever, those timings are subject to change!

Welcome to Bivol vs Ramirez LIVE coverage!

16:20 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest boxing LIVE coverage!

Tonight’s action comes from Abu Dhabi, where Dmitry Bivol returns to action six months after his stunning win over Canelo Alvarez to put his WBA (Super) light-heavyweight title on the line once again versus another celebrated Mexican in the form of Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.

There’s also quite the undercard to look forward to at Etihad Arena and plenty of British title interest, with Chantelle Cameron attempting to become women’s undisputed light-welterweight champion and Zelfa Barrett challenging for the vacant IBF super-featherweight gold.

Brothers Galal and Kal Yafai are also in action, while we’ve already seen the latest professional steps from young Campbell Hatton.

Follow all tonight’s boxing action live right here!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

