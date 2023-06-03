Bitwise Industries board fires co-CEOs Soberal and Olguin Jr. in wake of furloughs

Jake Soberal and Irma Olguin Jr., co-founders of embattled Fresno technology/real estate business Bitwise Industries, have been terminated from their positions as the company’s co-CEOs.

Ollen Douglass, a founding board member of the Motley Fool Foundation and a Bitwise board member since 2021, advised the company’s employees and others in an email Friday evening that the board voted to terminate Soberal and Olguin. Douglass added that he has been appointed as the interim president of Bitwise.

“Unfortunately, the non-management board and I, like many of you, are finding out that the picture the company consistently communicated orally and in presentations, was not an accurate picture of the company’s financial health,” Douglass wrote. “It is heartbreaking and disappointing on multiple levels, as you know.”

Ollen Douglass, a board member of Bitwise Industries, has been appointed interim president by his fellow board members following the terminations of co-CEOs Jake Soberal and Irma Olguin Jr. on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Soberal and Olguin jointly founded Bitwise Industries 10 years ago as a self-described “mothership” of technology entrepreneurship in Fresno and over recent years has expanded the company to other cities in California and across the U.S.

But on Monday night, Soberal and Olguin told The Fresno Bee that “unexpected” financial troubles forced the company to take the drastic step of furloughing all of its employees – about 300 in Fresno and a total of about 900 nationwide – effective immediately.

