Bittersweet for Maddison as Leicester wins 2-0 at West Ham

LONDON (AP) — James Maddison scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season before the England midfielder was forced off through injury ahead of the World Cup as Leicester won 2-0 at West Ham on Saturday.

Patson Daka provided the assist and Maddison struck from close range to put in-form Leicester in front after eight minutes.

Maddison, however, fell to the ground in the 22nd and was holding the back of his right leg when medical staff came on to the field to treat him.

The Leicester player was then consoled by West Ham's Declan Rice, who is also in England's squad for Qatar, as he was replaced by Dennis Praet.

Leicester had a chance to stretch its lead when it was awarded a penalty after Daka was fouled by Craig Dawson, but Youri Tielemans’ spot kick was saved by West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The visitors finally put the game beyond West Ham’s reach in the 78th when Ayoze Perez supplied a throughball for Harvey Barnes and he shot home left-footed from just outside the penalty area.

