Bitter rows among French politicians over Paris march to condemn antisemitism

Tens of thousands of people, including many senior politicians, are expected to march in Paris against antisemitism amid a dramatic surge in anti-Jewish incidents across France and bitter political rows over whether – and how – to take part.

“I will be marching for the values of the Republic and against antisemitism,” wrote Élisabeth Borne, the French prime minister whose Jewish father was deported during the second world war, on X, formerly Twitter. “This combat is vital for our national cohesion.”

The interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, said more than 3,000 police and gendarmes would be deployed to maintain security along the route of the “great civic march” from the Quai d’Orsay, on Paris’s Left Bank, to the Luxembourg gardens in the centre of the capital.

Tensions have been mounting in France, which is home to Europe’s largest Jewish and Muslim communities, since the 7 October attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel and Israel’s subsequent month-long bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

More than 12,250 antisemitic acts have been recorded since the start of the conflict and at least 73 demonstrations against antisemitism were expected around the country on Sunday, including in cities such as Strasbourg, Lyon and Marseille.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, has said he will not take part but will be there “in my heart and in my thoughts”, adding that there could be “no tolerance for the intolerable” and France must be “united behind its values, its universalism”.

In a letter published in Le Parisien newspaper, Macron condemned the “unbearable resurgence of unbridled antisemitism” in France. “A France where our Jewish citizens are afraid is not France,” he said.

Two previous presidents, François Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, and several former prime ministers are expected to take part in the march. The former footballer Lilian Thuram and the author Marc Levy will also attend.

Behind a banner reading “For the Republic, against antisemitism”, the Paris procession will be led by Yaël Braun-Pivet, a member of Macron’s centrist Renaissance party and the speaker of the national assembly, and Gérard Larcher, the senate speaker from the centre-right Les Républicains opposition.

Story continues

But the march has been overshadowed by bitter disagreement among political parties over whether to participate. The far-right National Rally (RN), whose recent support for Israel is widely seen as an opportunistic attempt to bury its antisemitic past, will be there, Marine Le Pen, its leader, has promised.

“The more people there are, the better,” she said, adding that she would march at the back of the procession if her presence was a problem.

The French government’s spokesperson, Olivier Véran, described National Rally’s attendance as “indecent”. A party “created by the heirs to [France’s collaborationist wartime government of] Vichy” had “no place” on a march against antisemitism, he added.

The Communist party leader, Fabien Roussel, said he would march but “not alongside” the far-right party, accusing it of descending from people “repeatedly condemned for antisemitic remarks” and who “collaborated” with Nazi Germany.

Socialist and Green party MPs will also take part, but have said they will put a “Republican barrier” between them and National Rally MPs as well as other representatives of the far right, including the anti-immigrant polemicist Éric Zemmour.

Most MPs from the radical-left Unbowed France (LFI) were due to boycott the march after the party’s leader, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, described it as a gathering for “friends of unconditional support for the massacre” of Palestinians in Gaza.

On Sunday, Borne criticised the “political posturing” around the march. “The absence of Unbowed France speaks for itself,” the prime minister said, adding that “the presence of the National Rally fools nobody”.

The leader of Unbowed France’s parliamentary group, Mathilde Panot, tried to organise a rival rally “against antisemitism, all racisms and the far right”, but it was banned by Paris police because it was not announced in time.

Panot and several other of the far-left party’s MPs attended a demonstration in Paris on Saturday calling for an immediate ceasefire and a “halt to the massacre in Gaza”, with similar rallies also taking place in Marseille, Toulouse, Rennes and Bordeaux.

In Lyon, a Palestinian event promoting two books by a surgeon who regularly works in Gaza was attacked by ultra-right militants, leaving at least three people with minor injuries, according to police and witnesses.

Hamas’s 7 October attack killed about 1,200 people in Israel, while an estimated 240 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli officials. Israel’s subsequent air and ground campaign has left more than 11,000 people in Gaza dead, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.